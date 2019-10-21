Ambulance driver allegedly driving 28mph over limit when crash killed patient onboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Two years after a woman died in an ambulance crash, the man who was driving has been charged with manslaughter.

Matthew Erickson was charged with manslaughter by way of speeding.

The crash happened in August 2017 off I-44 when the ambulance was taking 66-year-old Carolyn Koch on a non-emergency ride to St. Anthony's.

Court documents charging Erickson state witnesses saw Erickson "driving in an erratic manner, swerving back and forth across the lanes."

He was allegedly driving 88 mph in a 60 mph zone just before the crash.

The back of the ambulance detached and ejected Koch and the paramedic in the back with her.

Documents also allege Erickson tested positive for Alprazolam, a generic Xanax, and Pregabalin, a generic Lyrica, medication to treat nerve pain.

News 4 tried to reach Erickson at his home but no one came to the door.