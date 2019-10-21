Chicken Salad Chick to open location in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Alabama-based restaurant known for its chicken salad is opening its first location in the Oklahoma City metro this week.

On Tuesday, Chicken Salad Chick will open in Edmond.

The restaurant is known for its southern-inspired chicken salad recipes which range from barbeque to lemon flavors and more.

During its grand opening week, the restaurant is offering giveaways and specials.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

The first guest at the restaurant on Tuesday will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year, and the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.



Wednesday, Oct. 23

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop or sandwich as a redeemable card that is valid on the next visit.

Thursday, Oct. 24

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.

Friday, Oct. 25

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler.

Saturday, Oct. 26

The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Chicken Salad Chick in Edmond is located at 2404 East 2nd Street.

There are two other locations in Oklahoma; one in Tulsa and another in Broken Arrow.

