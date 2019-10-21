Chicks in Charge to hold second annual Trick or Treat Ball

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of female leaders who gather to grow together will be holding a costume party for women this week.

Chicks in Charge is planning the ultimate “Ghouls’ Night Out” with their second annual Trick or Treat Ball costume party.

Malena Putnam and Laura Nance with Chicks in Charge stopped by News 4 Monday to talk about the group and the upcoming event.

The ball will be held at The Greens Country Club, 13100 Green Valley Drive, in Oklahoma City, on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

