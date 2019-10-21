× Commission unanimously approves license to keep racing, gaming at Remington Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with a popular racetrack and casino say visitors will still be able to gamble in 2020 after a recent vote.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission voted unanimously to renew Remington Park’s license to operate pari-mutuel wagering and gaming in 2020.

“We are very pleased the Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission voted unanimously to renew Remington Park’s licenses,” said Skip Seeley, Global Gaming Solutions CEO. “This government action means all operations, including horse races and electronic gaming and live horse racing, will continue in 2020. This is great news not only for the Chickasaw Nation, which owns Remington Park through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Gaming Solutions, but also for the Oklahoma horse industry, which provides a more than $3 billion annual boost to the state’s economy. It’s also great news for the Oklahoma City Zoological Trust, which receives $1.8 million annually from Remington Park.”

Since voters passed State Question 712 in 2004, Remington Park has been able to operate up to 750 electronic gaming machines. Five years later, it was acquired by Global Gaming Solutions, a subsidiary of the Chickasaw Nation.

“A turning point in the evolution of Remington Park is the acquisition of the property by Global Gaming Solutions and the Chickasaw Nation in 2009,” said Remington Park General Manager Scott Wells. “Their strong leadership has enabled Remington Park to increase the track’s contributions to the state’s education system, to the horsemen and women through larger racing purses, and to the OHRC and other state offices through gaming revenues and other fees. We’ve also been able to extend support to our many community partners through fundraising and special events.”

Officials say Remington Park has made more than $192 million in contributions to the state’s education system.