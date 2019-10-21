Cooking with Kyle: Sauteed broccoli with garlic and Parmesan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This easy staple is perfect as a fall side or as an add-in with pasta. It is a great way to make kids like broccoli, as well.

Ingredients

1-lb. broccoli florets

3-4 T olive oil

1 large or 2 medium cloves garlic, minced

1/4 C grated Parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

1 t crushed red pepper (optional)

Directions

Bring 4 C water to a rolling boil. Immerse broccoli in boiling water; they will turn bright green almost instantly. Immediately remove from boiling water and drain. (If doing in advance, transfer to an ice bath, allow to cool to prevent further cooking, drain and cover under refrigeration.) Heat olive oil in a medium skillet, over medium-high heat. It should be fragrant and hot, but not smoking. Using spatula or tongs, place minced garlic and florets in oil. Toss them in oil and cook until desired consistency. The edges will brown just a bit. Remove from heat, toss in grated Parmesan and serve immediately. Serves 4 – recipe may be doubled or tripled.