Crooks go on shopping spree at single mother’s expense without taking her card

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Thieves stole an Edmond woman's debit card number without ever opening her wallet, then police say the crooks then went on a shopping spree.

$200 may not seem like much to some, but in this case, the victim is a single mother.

Since the theft, she's been crunching numbers trying to provide for her children.

Edmond Police say video footage captured two people using a stolen card number inside area Walmarts. But the victim says the card was never physically taken from her.

“Our suspects actually hacked into our victim`s email,” said Edmond Police Public Information Specialist Emily Ward.

Police say inside her inbox, the crooks were able to find her card number through her online Walmart account.

“They had her password reset and then were able to access her account with her credit card information, and then set up a Walmart Pay app on their own phones,” said Ward.

That`s when their mini shopping spree began.

Buying things like burritos, Dr. Pepper, cheese, and grapes, just to name a few.

“She actually received receipts from Walmart when they made the purchases,” Ward told News 4.

The victim didn't want to go on camera but tells News 4 she changed her password six times, but the culprits were receiving those notifications and were able to switch it themselves almost just as fast.

She was eventually able to cut off the hackers by canceling her card and contacting Walmart.

“A lot of us have had emails for a long time. So those passwords aren`t as necessarily strong as they could be. Just get back into those and change those. Update some of that stuff for your security,” warns Ward.

The male appeared to be driving a two-door Chevy/GMC blazer. The woman appeared to be driving a silver minivan.

Anybody with information to their identity, please contact detectives at 405-359-4443.