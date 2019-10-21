Education officials pushing more Oklahoma schools to offer elective math course

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Education officials are encouraging families to take a closer look at a class that could end up saving them money.

Officials say Oklahoma families spend an estimated $22 million-a-year for remedial courses. The remedial classes are taken in college to help students build their skills before taking college-level courses. However, students do not receive college credit for those courses.

Now, education officials are encouraging students to take a closer look at a fourth-year high school elective.

College Career Math Ready is helping students raise their ACT scores and build their math skills before going to college.

“College Career Math Ready offers a promising, high-value opportunity for students and their families,” said Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “We’re already seeing positive results from students who have taken the class, and it’s important that more schools offer this course to their students. Cutting college remediation in half for our students is one of six goals in our 8-year strategic plan, Oklahoma Edge. We are making meaningful progress.”

Because of the course’s initial success, Hofmeister and Chancellor Glen Johnson of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education are encouraging more schools to offer CCMR in a joint letter.

Right now, CCMR is offered at 56 schools around the state.