× Family of Oklahoma Vietnam veteran presented with Purple Heart, other honors

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) – The family of a Vietnam veteran was presented with a prestigious honor over the weekend for a loved one who served decades ago.

In 1969, Lance Corporal John Curtis Reevs was killed in action in Vietnam.

On Saturday, Reevs’ sisters, Pat Jones and Teresa Beagles, of Durant, and great-niece Samantha Jones, were presented with a Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Medal, and Good Conduct.

Family members told KXII they did not know he was eligible for the medals.

“He was a good big brother and we miss him a lot,” Jones said.

“We do. He was our hero,” said Beagle.

Reevs is honored on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Click here for more.