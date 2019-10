Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OU quarterback Jalen Hurts has had a lot of questions about his time at Alabama this season.

On Monday, he was asked about how the Crimson Tide rarely overlooked an opponent that was a heavy underdog and if that preparation carried over to this season at Oklahoma.

Hurts appeared annoyed at the question and said he's never asked about OU's opponent, then proceeded to talk about Kansas State, who hosts the Sooners this Saturday at 11:00 am.