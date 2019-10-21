“I just miss him,” Family of 19-year-old shot at party one year ago still searching for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) - On the one-year anniversary of his death, Brandon Dupree’s family traveled from their home state of Arkansas to Langston to pass out fliers, hoping to find any answers in the death of their beloved young man.

“We were all the way in Arkansas and we couldn’t get up here, it was very frustrating,” said mother Bonita Martin.

The distraught mother recounting the day, one year ago, when she got the call that her 19-year-old son, Brandon Dupree had been shot and killed at a homecoming party near Langston University.

“It been a really, really hard struggle, every day is a struggle for me,” said Martin. “I just miss him.”

There were reportedly close to 300 people at the party when a fight broke out and Dupree was gunned down.

Since that night, Oct 20, 2018, no one has come forward with information.

Brandon had recently moved from Little Rock to Tulsa and had driven down to Langston with friends to go to the party.

“I think his friends know more than they are saying. I don’t know if they are scared... they haven’t told me anything,” said Martin.

Family on hand at OSBI headquarters, with Brandon’s mother, wearing shirts to support the search for justice.

“I pray every day that when I come here, I’ll be coming to a courtroom just so I can know, give me a little closure,” said Martin.

Martin says she plans on handing out fliers at Langston Homecoming events and making sure people know about the 10 thousand dollar reward for information on her son’s death.

“Hopefully it will soften somebody’s heart, It only takes one person,” said Martin

If you have any information you are urged to call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.