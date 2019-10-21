× Jalen Hurts Honored by Big 12

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance against West Virginia last Saturday.

Hurts was nearly perfect passing, completing 16 of 17 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns, plus rushed 10 times for 75 yards and two scores.

His passer efficiency rating of 308.5 was a career high and the second best ever by an OU quarterback.

It’s the second time he’s been the offensive player of the week in the Big 12, and the fifth time this season he’s won a Big 12 weekly honor.