“Just please pray for him to be found,” Family searches for Muldrow man who disappeared in Colorado mountains

DOLORES, Colo. (KFOR) - An elderly Oklahoma man vanished in the Colorado mountains after a family hunting trip.

86-year-old Alvie Webb was last seen on Saturday morning when he left for a morning walk.

Family members are now joining the search teams in hopes of finding him alive.

"It’s like a nightmare,” Macy Spalding, Webb’s granddaughter, said.

An annual hunting trip turned into a trip of terror.

Alvie Webb’s family tells News 4 the 86-year-old from Muldrow vanished somewhere in the Colorado mountains over the weekend.

“There’s no trace of him,” Spalding said. “They haven’t even found a boot print.”

Webb’s granddaughter says his Saturday morning stroll down the mountain in Dolores was ritual.

"His mind is still probably as sharp as mine,” Spalding said.

He told his son to pick him up at the bottom in a few hours, but when 10 a.m. rolled around, he was nowhere to be found.

His family came up empty when they retraced his steps looking for clues.

Since then, rescue teams are clinging to all resources like search dogs and helicopters.

Over the weekend, the temperatures went down to the teens.

With cell phone service slim and the clock ticking, Webb’s family is praying for a miracle.

"Just please pray for him to be found,” Spalding said.

Webb’s family says he has no disabilities and they will remain in Colorado until the search is officially called off.