Metro mother concerned with safety at Scissortail Park after son breaks arm on playground

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A metro mom is concerned about the safety of a piece of equipment on the kid’s playground at Scissortail Park after she says her 9-year-old son fell off the spinning disk and broke his arm.

Destiny Dixon says her son was playing on the disk with two other kids when he flew off.

“When he fell, he fell on his knees and hands so I thought he was OK. He was laying there for a little too long,” Destiny told News 4. “So I walked over there to see what happened, and his right arm was completely bent around the wrong way.”

Destiny says X-rays confirmed her son broke his arm.

She says it was hard to see her son in that much pain as medics at the park put him in an ambulance and took him to the hospital.

“I was shaking, like I’ve never been that scared before,” Destiny said. “That was the worst thing that’s ever happened to him. I was crying uncontrollably, it was awful.”

Destiny says she’s happy with the park as a whole, but she doesn’t think the spinning disk is safe.

She wants it replaced with something that has rails for the kids to hold on to.

“Even though the ground is soft, that’s like three feet off the ground,” Destiny said. “Even then it’s still really unsafe, it goes way too fast.”

Other parents that use the park disagree.

They think the disk is safe, and the park has done a great job making the playground a safe area for children.

“From what I’ve seen I feel like it’s pretty safe,” Courtney Smith said. “If there were handlebars that’s cool, but I think it’s a great way for kids to learn to start communicating with each other.”

News 4 did reach out to Scissortail Park about what happened, and the park sent this statement: