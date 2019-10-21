New ‘Kids & Cops Dream Court’ opens in Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Children will soon have a new place to play in Moore, thanks to a generous donation.

Nancy Lieberman Charities teamed up with Toby Keith to donate a new ‘Kids & Cops Dream Court’ to the City of Moore.

Organizers say the court will serve as a safe space for youth in the community to interact with friends, family and local law enforcement at Parmele Park.

“I have been to Moore so many times and have thought that this city, which is the home of my friend, Toby Keith, that the children here needed a safe place to play, make friends and express themselves. I couldn’t think of a more deserving place to honor someone who I deeply admire. Toby represents everything that is great in the city and he has done that for decades. We are so proud to partner with your hometown hero and to leave yet another legacy for his love of community, kids and healthy alternatives,” Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman said.

The court is 50-by-84 feet with two new basketball goals and a high-performance PowerGame surface from SportCourt.

“Growing up in Moore, Oklahoma, we were outside playing all of the time. I was on board as soon as Nancy’s charity asked me to be involved with putting a Dream Court right off of 12th Street,” Toby Keith said.

In all, 85 Dream Courts have been built across the nation.