NWS: Two EF-1 tornadoes caused damage near Konawa

KONAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service is still collecting data after severe storms moved through Oklahoma late Sunday night.

On Monday, officials with the National Weather Service were surveying damage related to the storms and determined that at least two tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma on Sunday.

The first tornado began about 10 miles southwest of Konawa, near Hwy 3W and County Rd. 1450.

Officials say a barn was destroyed and other farm buildings suffered damage. After destroying the barn, the circulation moved into an uninhabited area so no additional damage was found.

The second tornado developed about three miles northeast of Konawa from the same circulation.

During that storm, several wooden power poles were snapped and trees were damaged along EW 1400 Rd., which is about a mile west of Hwy 99.

The team was able to preliminarily rate the tornadoes as EF-1s.

Officials say much of the area that needs to be surveyed is inaccessible by road, so they are now turning to aerial surveys and drone video to further investigate the damage.