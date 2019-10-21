× OCCHD to hold after-hours flu shot clinic

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you need a flu shot but can’t get away from work in time, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department is offering an ‘after-hours’ flu shot clinic on Tuesday.

On Oct. 22, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., the public can receive a flu vaccine with no out-of-pocket cost at the OCCHD NE campus.

Health department officials ask that you park on the backside of the Gary Cox Partner Building and Health Clinic at 2700 NE 63rd St.

Normal flu vaccination hours will resume Wednesday.