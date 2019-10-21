BRIGHTON, CO - APRIL 30: A health worker prepares a flu shot for a Mexican farm worker at a mobile clinic on a farm on April 30, 2013 in Brighton, Colorado. Salud family Health Centers sends a mobile clinic to farms throughout northeastern Colorado to serve the migrant population, many of whom have little access to health care, a major issue in health care reform proposals. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
OCCHD to hold after-hours flu shot clinic
OKLAHOMA CITY – If you need a flu shot but can’t get away from work in time, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department is offering an ‘after-hours’ flu shot clinic on Tuesday.
On Oct. 22, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., the public can receive a flu vaccine with no out-of-pocket cost at the OCCHD NE campus.
Health department officials ask that you park on the backside of the Gary Cox Partner Building and Health Clinic at 2700 NE 63rd St.
Normal flu vaccination hours will resume Wednesday.