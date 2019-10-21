October storms bring hail, tornado warnings

ASHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Fall weather in Oklahoma took a turn Sunday night as severe storms rolled across the state.

At around 9:30 p.m., a wide line of storms formed from Tulsa to east Oklahoma City down to Wichita Falls, Texas.

Hail was the main threat, but the National Weather Service also issued several tornado warnings.

Damage was left behind in Asher, however, it is unknown if a tornado touched down. The NWS will survey the damage to determine if a tornado caused the damage or if straight-line winds are to blame.

Thousands were also left without power overnight into Monday morning.

There have been no reports of any injuries.