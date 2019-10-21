OHP: Motorcyclist in critical condition after striking deer

GROVE, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a deer in northeast Oklahoma over the weekend.

It happened Sunday, just before 8:30 p.m., near State Highway 25 and County Road North South 660, approximately three miles east of Grove.

According to a trooper’s report, a 51-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on the highway when she struck a deer.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri, in critical condition.

The report states the cause of the collision was due to an animal in the roadway.