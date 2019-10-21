Oklahoma City dispensary picking up the pieces after alleged burglars target store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The sound of gunshots filled Waves Cannabis Company over the weekend.

Surveillance footage captured five teenagers pacing back and forth outside Waves Cannabis Company, waiting for the right moment to make their move.

Police reports show the teens used a rock to smash the front door to get into the business near Britton Rd. and Western Ave.

Dispensary staff members tell News 4 it was the only window in the whole place without bars, but once the teens were inside, their luck changed.

“It doesn’t look like the suspects actually got away with anything from the burglary. They just caused an extensive amount of damage by breaking into the window of the building,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Employees say multiple layers of strong security likely kept products safe. While surveying the damage, they found bullet holes in the walls where the suspects tried to shoot off the door handle and security camera.

Investigators say after causing the damage, the alleged suspects didn't get very far.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Kendazia Church, 19-year-old Jairen Bell, 18-year-old Robert Cole and a 14-year-old juvenile on complaints of second-degree burglary.

Cole and Bell also face an additional complaint of possession of an offensive weapon while committing a felony.

Police say one other suspect is still on the run.

Down the street, another dispensary was hit on the same night.

“There was a second dispensary that was broken into the same night, but we have no evidence showing whether it was these individuals that broke into this dispensary,” said Sgt. Morgan.

After two break-ins, nearby business owners are glad the outcome wasn't worse.

“Sad to know it was that close, but hopefully we’ll keep our eyes out and our security a little tighter this next go-round,” said Jessie Kendrick, the owner of Frankenstein's Ink.

Wave Cannabis Company is in the middle of a soft opening right now and will officially open to the public on Oct. 31.

Company officials say they are hoping to donate money back to a charity once they open and are asking for the public's input. To suggest a charity, email info@wavesokc.com.

If you have additional information on the break-in, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department (1-800-632-TIPS).