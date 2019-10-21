Oklahoma City police looking for suspect accused of spending nearly $18K after stealing wallet 

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing a wallet and racking up tens of thousands of dollars in charges.

According to Oklahoma City police, last month, the victim said she was shopping at a department store when she realized her wallet had been stolen from her purse.

Police say the suspect spent nearly $18,000 “in the short time” between the victim losing her wallet and realizing it was gone.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here. 

