Oklahoma football player recovering after being injured during game

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) – A Thackerville high school football player injured during a game last week is now recovering at home.
17-year-old Wade Oglesby was hit in the back during a game against Fox Thursday night.
“All I remember is getting hit in the head. As soon as I did, I got lifted off the ground. Coach says I played a couple of plays and then got lifted off,” he said.
A helicopter was called to the field to airlift Oglesby to a hospital in Oklahoma City.
He was treated for a concussion, extended vertebrae, and shoulder, back and neck pain.
According to KXII, he will be in a neck brace for four weeks and will miss the rest of the season.
