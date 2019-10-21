Oklahoma pug rescue at a loss after van stolen 

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A rescue with a mission to place pugs into loving and caring forever homes says their van, also known as the “Pugmobile,” was stolen over the weekend.

According to the Homeward Bound Pug Rescue & Adoption of Oklahoma, their van was stolen from a driveway in Norman late Saturday night, possibly early Sunday morning.

The rescue says while there is no good time for something like this to happen, they “don’t think it could be much worse.”

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the rescue is holding “Puggerfest” at Stars and Stripes Park in Oklahoma City, but because the van was stolen, there will be no “Pugmobile.”

The rescue formed in 2003 and is dedicated to the Pug breed. They want to “place pugs that have been surrendered, abandoned, or abused into loving, caring forever homes.”

Click here for more information on the rescue.