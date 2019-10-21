Oklahoma teen on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ to take the stage in the battle rounds

OWASSO, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma teen is taking the stage Monday night on NBC’s ‘The Voice.’

16-year-old Gracee Shriver, of Owasso, auditioned for NBC’s ‘The Voice’ last week by singing “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves.

Kelly Clarkson was the first coach to turn around for Shriver, followed shortly by Gwen Stefani.

At the end of her performance, Shriver picked Clarkson as her coach.

Shriver says she found her love for country music when she started writing her own songs as a first-grader.

At just 9-years-old, she started taking singing and guitar lessons, playing a gig on Friday nights at Trails End BBQ in Owasso, where she still performs today.

You can watch Shriver on ‘The Voice’ in the battle rounds of the competition on Monday at 7 p.m. on KFOR.