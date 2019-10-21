× Oklahoma Walmart stores to participate in drug take back event

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – More than 600 Walmart stores nationwide, including some in Oklahoma, are participating with local law enforcement agencies in an event aimed at safely disposing of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.

On Monday, Walmart announced stores across the US are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

At the event, you will be able to safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications with local law enforcement who will be set up in the parking lots of participating Walmart stores.

Two central Oklahoma Walmart stores are included:

El Reno Walmart Supercenter at 2400 S Country Club Road.

Shawnee Walmart Supercenter at 196 Shawnee Mall.



The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Click here to find other locations.