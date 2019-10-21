One person killed as severe storms moved through McCurtain County

VALLIANT, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms swept across the state on Sunday night, officials in McCurtain County say the weather led to the death of one person.

According to Valliant Emergency Management, one person died when a several large trees fell on a mobile home in Valliant, trapping the people inside.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they were able to rescue two people from the home. Sadly, another person died from their injuries.

“Unfortunately during the storms last night there was a fatality west of Valliant. Several large trees fell onto a mobile home trapping the occupants inside. We were able to locate two of them and escorted them to our Rescue Truck while we cut away the trees to gain access to the third person. Unfortunately that person didn’t make it,” a post by the agency read.