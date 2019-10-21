One year later: Family still searching for answers after 19-year-old murdered at party

LANGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Family members are still searching for answers one year after a 19-year-old was murdered at a party.

In October of 2018, investigators say 19-year-old Brandon Dupree was shot while attending a party at the Langston Center with a group of friends.

“He came in from Tulsa with some friends who had heard about the party. Apparently, there were 250 to 300 people at the party,” said Brook Arbeitman, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say a fight broke out, and someone started shooting in the crowd, hitting Dupree.

Sadly, Dupree died while on the way to the hospital.

One year after his death, Dupree’s family is still searching for answers.

“Brandon was a sweet, fun-loving kid. Always had a smile on his face. He was very big on forgiveness. He was the little man at my house,” Bonita Martin, Dupree’s mother, said.

Officials say even though there were 200 potential witnesses at the scene of the shooting, no one has come forward.

“It's been frustrating for the agents investigating this homicide because there's been a lack of cooperation from the folks who were at the party. Not one person has come forward with any information about the shooting,” Arbeitman said.

“They know. They're just scared to say anything. But I would really appreciate if they'd come forward,” Martin said.

The OSBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that could solve the case.

You can anonymously contact the OSBI’s tip line at 800-522-8017.