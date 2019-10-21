Organization hosting toy drive to help single Oklahoma mothers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is working to help single mothers across Oklahoma through a toy drive.

Project Kindness OK is hosting a toy drive to benefit The Bethel Foundation through Nov. 15.

Organizers say they are collecting new and unwrapped toys for all ages including dolls, stuffed animals, coloring books, indoor toys and outdoor toys.

Toys can be dropped off at DNA Galleries, located at 1709 N.W. 16th St. in Oklahoma City, or A Date With Iris, located at 4201 N. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City.

All items benefit The Bethel Foundation, an organization that works to enrich the lives of single mothers through classes, camps and training programs.