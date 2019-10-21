× PBR bucking into Oklahoma City next year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The world’s premier bull riding organization is bringing a tour to Oklahoma City for its 21st consecutive year.

The PBR’s, Professional Bull Riders, Unleash The Beast tour, featuring the top 35 bull riders around the world will buck into Oklahoma City with back-to-back days next year at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Round 1 begins at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, and the early-season event ends with Round 2 and the championship round, starting at 6:45 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 1.

All 35 bull riders will attempt one bull in Round 1 and 2, and on Saturday night the rider’s individual two-round scores will be totaled, with the Top 15 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the $30,000 event title.

Tickets for the two-night event are on sale now and start at $15.

