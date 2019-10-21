Town of Wanette cleans up after Sunday night severe storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WANETTE, Okla. (KFOR) - The town of Wanette is cleaning up after destruction from a severe storm. There are downed trees, damaged homes, and even a turned over oil tank across the town.

Chris Cox describes what the storm was like from his home.

"It was loud, it felt like my house was coming up off the ground, but it was a little too late for me to do anything and could hardly get around, and I said, `I guess I`ll just go with my house.` But everything turned out okay," he said.

Even though it was okay for Cox, he's especially worried about his 86-year-old neighbor whose house was torn up.

Cox is hoping people will help him.

"People don`t have money to clean up, especially to replace and stuff like that, it`s hard on us elderly people and crippled people," Cox said.

The Mayor of Wanette, Michael Heltcel lives three blocks from a cafe that'd been shut down.

"My wife said it sounded like straight winds, like a little roar," he said.

The old cafe, along with other buildings around town, has holes in the walls, and piles of bricks on the road.

"It kind of hurt, like, dang my mom loved this place," said Ryan Jarvis, speaking about his mom's shop.

He first found out about the damage after seeing pictures, but he says it wasn't as bad in person.

"I guess when you expect worse and you come up and everything seems to work itself out, God`s got a way of doing that," he said.

One thing that's undeniable about the Wanette community is the people willing to pick up the pieces and rebuild.

"Fortunately this has happened a little bit. Mother Nature didn't take full course on us so, we're fortunate, we got a strong community, and they will bind together if anyone around here wants help, we take helpers and all that and get his cleaned up," Heltcel said.