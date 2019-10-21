Tulsa police arrest man accused of threatening to shoot people

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people and break into a home in Tulsa.

Just after midnight on Saturday, police responded to a neighborhood near 51st and Peoria after a man fired shots from two handguns into the air.

According to FOX 23, officials say the man, identified by police as Lukas Cope, allegedly threatened to shoot and kill people and then reportedly tried to break into a house.

Cope fled the scene when officers arrived, but he was later found by helicopter hiding in a back yard.

He was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on multiple complaints, including threatening a violent act, reckless handling of a firearm and public intoxication.

