Two arrested in El Paso in connection to Oklahoma City murder

EL PASO, Okla. (KTSM) – Authorities say two people have been arrested in El Paso, Texas in connection to a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, Oklahoma City police officers were called to a shooting at the Drover’s Inn, located near S.E. 38th St. and the S. I-35 Service Rd.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Antonio Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Less than a week after the shooting, authorities announced that two people had been taken into custody.

KTSM reports that officers with the El Paso Police Department arrested 35-year-old Antonio Adair and 29-year-old Julia Jones.

Investigators allege the victim was having an argument with Adair when Adair pulled out a gun and shot him.