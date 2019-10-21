Woman accused of child neglect after baby’s leg amputated from burn expected in court Monday 

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman charged with child neglect after a baby was burned so badly that his leg had to be amputated is expected to be in court on Monday.

According to an affidavit, an 11-month-old baby boy was taken to OU Children’s Hospital on Christmas Day in 2017 after he began having breathing problems. When doctors saw him, they discovered that he had severe burns from his waist to his feet.

The affidavit also states he had bruises on his head and neck, one of his front teeth had been knocked out and he had a subdural hematoma, also called a brain bleed.

The burn wounds were so bad that his leg had to be amputated.

The baby’s grandmother, Cordette Cole, and the baby’s godmother, Breanna Cole, were arrested on complaints of child abuse and child neglect.

Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department learned Cordette and Breanna were taking care of the baby while his mother, 26-year-old Cabrion Washington, took care of her other sick child.

Cordette and Breanna told police that the baby had pulled a teapot with boiling water down on himself when he was having a seizure on Dec. 10. Breanna then told the detective they tried to treat the wounds themselves, even after his skin began peeling off.

It wasn’t until two weeks later that the child was rushed to the hospital with breathing problems.

After talking with doctors, detectives began doubting the women’s story.

The affidavit states a doctor told investigators, if the baby had “received proper medical treatment immediately, he would have not had to have his leg amputated.”

Police later arrested Cabrion on one count of child neglect.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against the three women.

Breanna was convicted of child neglect in July. A jury trial for Cabrion is expected to begin next month.

Cordette’s trial is expected to start Monday at 9 a.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video