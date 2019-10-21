× Woman accused of embezzling more than $50K in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) – A former bank worker in southwest Oklahoma was arrested after allegedly embezzling tens of thousands of dollars.

According to KSWO, 30-year-old Brittany Carney is accused of stealing more than $55,000 from deceased account holders and two active account holders at Red River Federal Credit Union.

Police say it reportedly happened between December 2016 and February 2019.

Carney also served as treasurer of the Altus youth soccer league and allegedly stole $18,000 from the club.

She is being held at the Jackson County Jail.

