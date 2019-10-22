A baby girl was born by candlelight in a laundry room as a tornado touched down in Texas

(CNN) — Every birth story is one parents love to tell over and over, but Sekani’s is truly unique.

She came into the world during a tornado — taking her first breath by candlelight in a laundry room.

The day started out beautiful

Sekani’s mom was a week overdue when she came to the Bump Birthing Center in Rowlett, Texas, on Sunday.

“It was a beautiful day outside, nothing to worry about,” said Kasie McElhaney, the owner and lead midwife at the center in suburban Dallas.

“Then around 10 p.m., or a little before, it was time for her to start pushing and our phones all started going off saying there is a tornado near us.”

With the power out and tornado sirens going off, the staff quickly transformed the safest place in the Center into a birthing room.

“We quickly took [the mom] into the laundry room, where we went on to deliver her baby by candlelight,” McElhaney said.

Both Sekani and mom were fine.

A tornado was confirmed in the area

The tornado touched down in Dallas around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and knocked out power to more than 100,000 customers.

“Considering the path that the storm took, it went across a pretty densely populated part of our city, I think we should consider ourselves very fortunate that we did not lose any lives, no fatalities and no serious injuries in last night’s storm,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said at a Monday morning news conference.

Luckily, the birthing center had no damage and the electricity came on right after the new family was discharged, McElhaney said.