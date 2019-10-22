Author of Diary of a Wimpy Kid series to bring interactive book tour to Edmond

Posted 10:29 am, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30AM, October 22, 2019

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The author of a popular children’s series is bringing his unique book tour to Oklahoma next month.

NEW YORK – MARCH 04: Author Jeff Kinney attend the premiere of “Diary Of A Wimpy Kid” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on March 4, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Ahead of the release of Diary of a Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball, Jeff Kinney, author of the series, is traveling to Edmond on a branded tour bus for an imaginative, kid-focused, and family-friendly interactive experience called “The Wrecking Ball Show.”

The show, hosted by Best of Books, gives fans the opportunity to build their own cartoons, participate in a trivia competition and show off dance moves.

Once the show is over, fans can snap a photo with Kinney.

The first book in the series was published in 2007 and has remained on the New York Times bestseller list since its publication and through the release of the thirteenth book.

The show crashes into Edmond at Edmond Santa Fe High School, 1901 W 15th St., on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.