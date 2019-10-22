Best Buy announces free next-day delivery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular retailer is gearing up for the holidays by offering free next-day delivery.

On Tuesday, Best Buy announced free next-day delivery on thousands of items, including tablets, headphones, and more, in stores and online, and free standard shipping on everything all season long. The service excludes heavier items, like big-screen TVs and refrigerators.

According to the company, 99 percent of Best Buy customers will be able to take part in the offer.

If you order something where free next-day delivery is not available, you will still be able to get free standard shipping on everything. There is no membership or minimum purchase required.

Best Buy also offers same-day delivery and curbside delivery.

Same-day delivery is available in 42 U.S. metro cities for orders completed online before 3 p.m. local time (2 p.m. local time on Sundays). Click here to see if same-day delivery is available where you live.

is available in 42 U.S. metro cities for orders completed online before 3 p.m. local time (2 p.m. local time on Sundays). Click here to see if same-day delivery is available where you live. Curbside lets customers pick up their tech without getting out of the car, which is great if you live somewhere that takes “let it snow, let it snow, let it snow” a little too literally. Curbside is currently available in select markets across the country, with even more stores on the way.