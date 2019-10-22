Boy Scouts to collect food for folks in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Boy Scouts of America need your help feeding people in need.

The Scouts’ Last Frontier Council will be “Scouting for Food” on Saturday, Nov. 9.

“Each year, the Last Frontier Council facilitates Scouting for Food, an annual service project focused on the Scout Oath commitment ‘to help other people at all times,'” the Boy Scouts news release states.

Scouts collected over 50,000 pounds of food for local food pantries in 2018.

Scouts will collect non-perishable food items on Nov. 9. Community members can help out by leaving non-expired, non-perishable food on their front porch.

Scouts will collect the food to donate to local food pantries.