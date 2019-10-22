Clean out those medicine cabinets! Medication disposal events coming to the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say now is the perfect time to clean out your medicine cabinet.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, CARxE+ will be collecting unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications at several locations throughout the metro.

There is no charge for the event and the public is invited to bring their medications for safe disposal.

“Nearly everyone has at least one prescription drug in their home. Properly storing and disposing of your medications can prevent abuse and overdoses, is safe for your family, and is environmentally friendly,” Laura Brennan, chairperson of CARxE+, said. “We are excited to partner with Homeland and Cash Saver to bring this take-back event to locations convenient for Oklahoma County residents. We’re making it very simple – just Drive Up Drop Off!”

Pills and patches will be accepted during the event. However, no liquids, inhalers, or syringes will be accepted.

The drop off locations will be as follows:

Homeland- 9225 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City

Homeland – 1151 N. Bryant Ave. in Edmond

Cash Saver- 4129 S.E. 29th St. in Del City.