DEA to accept electronic vaping devices and cartridges during National Drug Take-Back Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the first time, the Drug Enforcement Administration will now accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations during the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday.

On October 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., you can clean out your medicine cabinets and turn in any unused medications, and now vapes, safely and anonymously.

It is important to note that DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium-ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, you are encouraged to consult with stores that recycle lithium-ion batteries.

“DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative is a safe system to dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. It’s a free service,” said Special Agent in Charge Clyde E. Shelley, Jr. “For the first time, we are taking a step further by accepting vaping devices and cartridges as we work to combat this emerging public health threat to the nation’s youth. Please join us on Saturday, October 26th at a location convenient for you.”

Now in its tenth year, DEA has collected a total of more than 11 million pounds (almost 6,000 tons) of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications through its Take Back Day events.

You can find a nearby collection site at www.DEATakeBack.com or by calling 800-882-9539.