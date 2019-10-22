Driver dies after crashing into bridge in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – An investigation is underway in northeast Oklahoma after a driver was killed in a crash.

It happened in west Tulsa at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Highway 412.

According to FOX 23, Tulsa police say the driver ran off the road into the median, hitting safety barrels before crashing into a bridge.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, but the driver was pronounced dead.

The driver has not yet been identified.

