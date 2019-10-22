Family adopts siblings after watching their story on News 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The Melton family didn't have any plans to add to their household of five, but they say God had different plans for them. It's a successful adoption story for a brother and sister News 4 featured almost exactly one year ago.

"If it weren't for God being in our lives we'd probably have a nervous breakdown,” Lance Melton said.

Lance and Winter Melton are busy parents. They are involved in the church and take care of five children with hectic schedules.

"I'm in cheer, cross country, and basketball,” said 13-year-old Carly.

Carly and 9-year-old Kane used to not be this busy with school activities; they were too worried about where they would sleep at night.

"I'd like to be adopted because we can be with a family instead of just going [to] homes and homes and homes," Carly said in October of 2018.

It was a much different situation last October when they were under DHS custody. Then, they lived apart and wanted to be under one roof.

"Because she's my sissy," he said. "[I love her] more than the universe,” Kane said in 2018.

That news story shocked Carly’s cousin Winter.

“I saw it on the TV. I didn't even know she was in DHS custody or anything,” Winter said.

It had been a few years since they last saw each other and had no idea things had gotten so bad.

“It just broke my heart when I didn't know. I mean, I would have never let her get into DHS custody if I had known. I just love her. I love her like a daughter. I mean, I've always loved her,” Winter said.

The very next day, Lance and Winter called DHS hoping to adopt Carly and Kane.

From there - things moved quickly.

“Allison [case worker] Facetimed me whenever she was going to one of her other foster homes and both of us were just bawling because I helped raise her. She's been in my home before and I absolutely adore her,” Winter said.

"I saw a picture of everyone, and I was like, 'oh, it's them,’” Carly said.

It took less than two months for Carly and Kane to move in with the Meltons.

An already packed house with three children now busting at the seams right before Christmas.

“We scrambled to buy Christmas gifts because we weren`t ready for them,” Winter said.

By May 14, the family made it official. They say the entire adoption process was simple.

"There's a lot of people out there that say it's really difficult. If you do what you're supposed to do and you have good morals, it will come together,” Winter said.

In the past year, Carly and Kane have grown close to church, getting baptized this past Mother’s Day, and they absolutely love living in Rush Springs with their family.

"They're the best people I know,” Kane said.

“It brings you joy to being able to show somebody else what you can actually have in life instead of some of the misfortunes they've had,” Lance said.

Winter and Lance had two failed pregnancies, but had faith their family would one day be complete.

“It was very hard on both of us, but God told me then just to wait. It will be okay, so I know I was meant to have five children, and God gave them back to me,” Winter said.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved.

For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

