× Four arrested after one pistol-whipped, robbed during sale of gaming system

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four people were arrested after a person who thought they were buying a gaming system was pistol-whipped and robbed.

On Tuesday, just after 5 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery near Hefner and Rockwell.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim who said he was in the area to buy a gaming system for $300.

The victim found the woman selling the gaming system and said she asked him to follow her around the corner where another vehicle and several men were waiting.

The men then allegedly pistol-whipped the victim, stole the $300 and fled the scene.

The victim was able to get a tag number of one of the vehicles involved and a description on another.

Police then responded to an apartment in Edmond near Ayers and Baumann where two of the suspects, David Scott and Kirsten Burkett, the owners of both vehicles, live.

Scott and Burkett were not home when police arrived.

Police say they conducted more interviews and found one of the suspect’s vehicles in a driveway near Edmond Rd. and Santa Fe in Edmond.

That’s where all four suspects were taken into custody and identified as Ralph Hill, David Scott III, Faith Renner, and Kirsten Burkett, all 19 years old.

They were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery by two or more persons.