× Grove woman killed in Ottawa Co. crash

MIAMI, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 62-year-old Grove woman died after a head-on collision on US HWY 69 Tuesday morning.

Officials say Roxilea Callahan of Grove, Oklahoma was driving northbound on US HWY 69 just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when she traveled across the center line and hit Malinda Reno, 59 of Miami, Okla., head-on.

Callahan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reno was transported via LifeLine to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., in ‘poor condition.’

Officials are still investigating what caused Callahan to cross the center.

No other information has been released at this time.