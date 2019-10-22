“It acknowledges the severity of this horrific death and justice and closure for this family,” County leaders agree to settlement following inmate’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD CO., Okla. (KFOR) - Garfield County Commissioners announce a $12.5 million dollar settlement following the death of an inmate who was allegedly bound to a chair for more than two days.

“The federal civil lawsuit filed on behalf of our client Anthony Huff has been resolved in an amicable fashion,” Huff’s attorney Eddie Wyant said.

The Garfield County Board of Commissioners is preparing to front a $12.5 million dollar bill after 58-year-old Anthony Huff was found unresponsive and strapped to a restraint chair inside the Garfield County Jail.

“It acknowledges the severity of this horrific death and justice and closure for this family,” Wyant said.

On June 4, 2016, Huff was arrested and booked on a public intoxication charge.

Four days later he was dead.

Court documents reveal Huff was “placed in a restraint chair for 55 hours” after experiencing “hallucinations.”

Huff allegedly wasn’t allowed food, water, breaks, or prescriptions.

Huff’s autopsy report confirms the inmate died of “chronic alcoholism” due to a prior disease.

Six jail employees on duty were eventually slapped with manslaughter charges. One of them being Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles himself.

One of the jail administrators involved was sentenced to 55 hours in jail.

The charges against Niles were dropped. He did turn in his resignation letter in August of this year.

“We do appreciate the board resolving this matter in a way that protects Garfield County from a much larger verdict,” Wyant said.

Garfield County released this full statement to News 4: