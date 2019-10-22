“It’s just everywhere,” Pontotoc County residents working to clean up EF-1 tornado damage

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) – Some residents in Pontotoc County are cleaning up after an EF-1 tornado moved through the area on Sunday night.

Dana Hill told KXII that she got inside her safe room when she got a tornado warning alert on her phone on Sunday night.

Once the storm moved on, she realized how much damage had been done.

“It’s just everywhere and it’s a lot to clean up,” Hill said.

Everything inside her barn was scattered across the ground, while the twisted remnants of the barn now sit across the highway.

On Monday, officials with the National Weather Service were surveying damage related to the storms and determined that at least two tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma on Sunday.

The team was able to preliminarily rate the tornadoes as EF-1s.

Officials say much of the area that needs to be surveyed is inaccessible by roads, so they are now turning to aerial surveys and drone video to further investigate the damage.