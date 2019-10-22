× Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s will stop selling fur in 2021

(CNN) — Fur is on its way out at Macy’s Inc.

The retail giant announced Tuesday that it would stop selling mink, fox, sable and other real fur products by February 2021 at its Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores, as well as its off-price outlets.

It will also close its Macy’s Fur Vaults and Bloomingdale’s Maximilian Fur Salons that sell, store and repair fur products.

Macy’s said it worked closely with the Humane Society of the United States to develop its fur policy.

“Over the past two years, we have been closely following consumer and brand trends, listening to our customers and researching alternatives to fur,” Macy’s Inc. Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement. “We remain committed to providing great fashion and value to our customers, and we will continue to offer high-quality and fashionable faux fur alternatives.”

Macy’s private brands are already fur-free, and Gennette said expanding that practice across the company was “the natural next step.”

It says its policies follow the Fur Free Alliance guidelines.

The company says it will continue to sell fur products made from animals that are ethically raised for food, such as sheepskin and cowhide.

Macy’s Inc. operates about 680 Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s department stores, and 190 specialty stores in 43 states.

The decision comes as the fashion world is reconsidering its use of fur products. Gucci, Chanel, and Burberry have all gone fur-free in recent years.

“This announcement is consistent with the views of countless consumers in the marketplace, and other retailers should follow,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, in a statement. “With so many designers, major cities and now a state taking a stand against the sale of fur, we’re that much closer to ending this unnecessary and inhumane practice.”

Earlier this month, California became the first US state to ban the sale of animal fur products.