Man accused of using flare gun to rob Tulsa bank

Posted 7:34 am, October 22, 2019


TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – Tulsa police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank in Tulsa using a flare gun.

According to FOX 23, a man walked into the Arvest Bank near East 43rd St. and Garnett Monday afternoon and passed the teller a note, demanding money.

At one point, the man pulled out what police believe is a flare gun, and fired one round into the ceiling.

As the teller was handing the man money, he ran from the bank and into a nearby apartment complex. Police say he has not been seen since.

It is unknown how much money the man got away with.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 5’3″ and in his 40s.

If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.

