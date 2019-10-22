× Man arrested after allegedly crashing vehicle into Oklahoma City pawn shop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was arrested after allegedly crashing a vehicle into an Oklahoma City pawn shop.

It happened near Hefner and Western at Cash America Pawn on Tuesday around 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 the suspect pawned several guns at the pawn shop previously and came back on Tuesday to get the guns.

When the man did not get the guns, he allegedly make threats and then drove an SUV into the front of the store before leaving.

He was taken into custody after his vehicle was spotted near Hefner and Lake Hefner Parkway.

Police say the man, who has not yet been identified, could face several felony charges.