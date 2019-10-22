Marine returns home to surprise little sister at Oklahoma middle school

SAPULPA, Okla. – A Sapulpa sixth grader got a thrilling surprise Tuesday, and the special moment was captured by Fox23.

Sapulpa Middle School student Tayber Belk led a school assembly on Tuesday morning.

Tayber helped with the Pledge of Allegiance and then called for a moment of silence in the school gymnasium.

Someone quietly walked through the doors on the other side of the gym after the moment of silence and stood behind Tayber. That someone was Tayber’s older brother, Austin Martin.

Austin had been away for nearly a year, serving as a Marine.

