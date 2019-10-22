Mother, daughter beating the odds after battling cancer twice

Posted 6:24 am, October 22, 2019, by and

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Medicine has come a long way since the 1960’s, and so has treating cancer. There’s one 104-year-old Oklahoma woman who can attest to both.

Milly has battled cancer twice – and won. Her most recent victory was just this year.

“I’m a go, go, go girl. I like to go. I don’t care where just as long as I’m going,” she told News 4.

Her daughter has also had cancer – twice.

Join Milly and her daughter as they share their secret to beating cancer and the key to a long life Tuesday night at 10.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.