Mother, daughter beating the odds after battling cancer twice

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Medicine has come a long way since the 1960’s, and so has treating cancer. There’s one 104-year-old Oklahoma woman who can attest to both.
Milly has battled cancer twice – and won. Her most recent victory was just this year.
“I’m a go, go, go girl. I like to go. I don’t care where just as long as I’m going,” she told News 4.
Her daughter has also had cancer – twice.
Join Milly and her daughter as they share their secret to beating cancer and the key to a long life Tuesday night at 10.
35.467560 -97.516428